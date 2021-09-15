Copies of the Alton Advertiser are available at the following area locations:
- Alton Advertiser Office
- Alton Assembly of God Church
- Alton Auto Parts
- Alton Bank
- Alton Burger Palace
- Alton Drug Store
- Alton Florist
- Alton Public Library
- Alton Quick Connection
- American In Home Service Agency
- A Natural Life Massage & Spa
- Bless UR Heart Boutique
- Brad's Barber Shop
- City Hall
- Corn-Fed Rascal
- Farm Bureau Insurance
- Fuel Express
- Harps, Alton
- Jason's Mexican Restaurant
- Oregon Co. Court House
- Piney Creek Farm & Auto
- Regina's Family Hair Design
- S & S Fabric
- Senior Citizens Center
- Simpson True Value
- Southern Bank, Alton
- Southside Tire
- Tammy's Cuts & Styles
- Wright's Station and Garage
- Young's Produce